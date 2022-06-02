Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Sells C$573,291.50 in Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 56,150 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total transaction of C$573,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,827,935.17.

Robert F. Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 30th, Robert F. Hall sold 276 shares of Cascades stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$2,842.80.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$10.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.25. Cascades Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.08 and a 52 week high of C$16.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.06.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

