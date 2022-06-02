Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDO opened at $25.17 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44.

