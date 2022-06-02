Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 675 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH stock opened at $272.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $253.33 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.