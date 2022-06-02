Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDP. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $26.47.

