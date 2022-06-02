Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $918,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,503,000 after acquiring an additional 139,102 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,145 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.67.

NYSE:PNC opened at $172.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.35 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

