Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBML. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

