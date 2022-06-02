Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.74.

NYSE:MCD opened at $249.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.09. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $184.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.