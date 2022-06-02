Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.25 and last traded at $31.91. 84,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,487,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.88.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $413,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,381.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,736,250 shares of company stock worth $297,255,525 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

