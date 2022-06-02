Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 855.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553,724 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $154,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 29.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after buying an additional 3,537,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,054,000 after buying an additional 876,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,435,000 after buying an additional 218,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,043,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.23. 18,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,386,771. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

