Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95 billion-$5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.Capri also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.85 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.32.

Capri stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.40. 52,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,107. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.60. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Capri by 28.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 34,428 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $21,338,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

