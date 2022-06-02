Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CPRI. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.41.

Capri stock opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Capri by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 68,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

