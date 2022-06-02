Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. Announces None Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Capitol Federal Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. Capitol Federal Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFFN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 79.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial (Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.