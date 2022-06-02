Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSWC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $22.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $556.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.08% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 101.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

