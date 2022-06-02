Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.93

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 91.93 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 90.19 ($1.14). Capital shares last traded at GBX 90.40 ($1.14), with a volume of 227,846 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 154 ($1.95) target price on shares of Capital in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 91.92. The firm has a market cap of £173.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Capital’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

