Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Up 24.2% in May

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,400 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the April 30th total of 275,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,926,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,661,000 after purchasing an additional 139,354 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.85. 499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,786. The firm has a market cap of $455.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCBG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Capital City Bank Group (Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

