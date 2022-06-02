Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at Cowen

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Canopy Growth to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.47.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at C$5.97 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$5.85 and a one year high of C$32.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.92. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

