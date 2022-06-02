Cannell Capital Llc Buys 8,336 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 8,336 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $22,924.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,441,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 300 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $768.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 4,680 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $11,419.20.

On Monday, May 23rd, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 26,612 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $65,465.52.

On Friday, May 20th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 15,369 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $37,039.29.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 47,144 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $109,845.52.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 106,455 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $226,749.15.

On Monday, May 9th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 7,094 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $16,387.14.

On Friday, May 6th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 5,429 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $13,463.92.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.31.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 39.03% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,750,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 118,131 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 279,220 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,842,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 79,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 150,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

