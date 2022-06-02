Cannell Capital Llc Buys 8,336 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 8,336 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $22,924.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,441,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 27th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 300 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $768.00.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 4,680 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $11,419.20.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 26,612 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $65,465.52.
- On Friday, May 20th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 15,369 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $37,039.29.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 47,144 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $109,845.52.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 106,455 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $226,749.15.
- On Monday, May 9th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 7,094 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $16,387.14.
- On Friday, May 6th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00.
- On Monday, May 2nd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 5,429 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $13,463.92.
Shares of STIM stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.31.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,750,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 118,131 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 279,220 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,842,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 79,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 150,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.
About Neuronetics (Get Rating)
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuronetics (STIM)
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.