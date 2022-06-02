Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,801,344 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,801,344 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.17% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $231,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.70.

NYSE BMY opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $159.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

