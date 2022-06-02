Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 149,882 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149,882 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Honeywell International worth $181,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $191.91 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.93.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

