Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 134,119 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134,119 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $196,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $243.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.81 and a 200-day moving average of $262.35. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

