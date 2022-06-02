Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,374 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.40% of Public Storage worth $265,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSA opened at $330.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.29. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $285.21 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on PSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.14.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

