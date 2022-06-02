Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,054 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 112,463 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Adobe were worth $136,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE opened at $418.15 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.57.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.79.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.