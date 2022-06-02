Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $280.32 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.41% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $280,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,173.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $91.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $85.52 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.99.

