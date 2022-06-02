Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $241.96 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,984 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Equinix were worth $241,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after buying an additional 433,155 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Equinix by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,704,000 after purchasing an additional 301,802 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,143,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equinix by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,577,000 after purchasing an additional 149,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $849.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $679.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $621.34 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $712.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $738.69. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $2,419,468. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

