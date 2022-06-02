Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $161.46 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,735 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 670,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SEA were worth $161,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,237,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $276,908,000 after purchasing an additional 907,800 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 4,455.2% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 187,719 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $41,995,000 after buying an additional 183,598 shares during the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,111,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $7,506,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $79.35 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SE. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

