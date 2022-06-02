Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $148.96 Million Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,819,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 2.36% of ChargePoint worth $148,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in ChargePoint by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ChargePoint by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

ChargePoint stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.17.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $38,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

