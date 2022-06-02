Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $142.22 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,256 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.58% of Sun Communities worth $142,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Sun Communities by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Sun Communities by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.11.

NYSE:SUI opened at $164.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.51 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.55%.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

