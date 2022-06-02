Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $130.97 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,378 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.42% of Weyerhaeuser worth $130,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,671 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,590,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,015,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

