Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 755,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,354 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.21% of CME Group worth $172,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 105.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in CME Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in CME Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $199.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.47.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

