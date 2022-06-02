Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.31% of MercadoLibre worth $208,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $762.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $640.00 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $990.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,090.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.69 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.