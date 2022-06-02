Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,432,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,108 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.46% of Campbell Soup worth $453,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB opened at $47.00 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

