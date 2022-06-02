Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Shares Up 0.5%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,073.60 ($13.58) and last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.41). Approximately 656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,055 ($13.35).

The company has a market cap of £136.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,116.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,000.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

