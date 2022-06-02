Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 7,361 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,872,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $157,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 130,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $69.48. 36,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,604,628. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.