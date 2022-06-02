Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 727,000 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,509,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 727,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 3.46% of Flowserve worth $137,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLS traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.31. 3,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,995. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

