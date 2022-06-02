Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 348,403 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,403 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.11% of NIKE worth $298,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.40. The company had a trading volume of 57,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,998. The stock has a market cap of $189.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

