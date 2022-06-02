Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228,508 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 266,708 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.48% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $269,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,855,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,974,000 after purchasing an additional 781,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,090,000 after purchasing an additional 749,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded down $7.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.37. 8,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,599. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.38. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $292.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total transaction of $708,561.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

