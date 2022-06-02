Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $193.89 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 467,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,791 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Accenture were worth $193,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $518,188,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,005,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,029,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $426,936,000 after buying an additional 348,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $299.28. 6,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,499. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.44. The company has a market capitalization of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

