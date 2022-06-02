Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,494 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 1.0% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 1.06% of AutoZone worth $456,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 313.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,095.33.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $18.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,016.30. 968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,952. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,047.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,982.18.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 114.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

