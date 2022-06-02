Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 28,727 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,727 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $391,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $13.66 on Thursday, hitting $2,291.50. 17,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,465.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,671.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,302.28.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,681,939 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

