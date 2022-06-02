Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,047,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 702,250 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $602,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.77.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,916 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,979. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,926,092. The stock has a market cap of $473.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.