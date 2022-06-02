Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 480.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,170 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.25% of Align Technology worth $131,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. State Street Corp grew its position in Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,602,000 after buying an additional 95,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 43.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,989,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.27.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.00. 2,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,562. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.64 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.