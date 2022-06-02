Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 10,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ CZR traded up $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $52.02. 105,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,693,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.82.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,802,000 after purchasing an additional 290,006 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,185 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

