CAE (NYSE:CAE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.02 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 4.21%. CAE’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

CAE stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,651. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58. CAE has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CAE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,946,000 after purchasing an additional 706,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,527,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,482,000 after buying an additional 107,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,308,000 after acquiring an additional 834,889 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth about $58,679,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,119,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,186,000 after buying an additional 219,309 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

