CAE (NYSE:CAE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. CAE had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CAE has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins dropped their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 31.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 19.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 400.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

