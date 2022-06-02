CAE (NYSE:CAE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. CAE had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CAE stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CAE has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $34.19.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins dropped their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.
CAE Company Profile (Get Rating)
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.
