Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Stock Price Down 9%

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $24.81. Approximately 806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 109,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

CDRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,967,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

