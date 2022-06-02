Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $74.11 on Monday. Cabot has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 65.78%.

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

