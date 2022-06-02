C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.55, but opened at $14.38. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. C3.ai shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 52,586 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $45,583.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $218,278. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in C3.ai by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 496,030 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.63.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

