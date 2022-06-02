C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Announces Earnings Results

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. C3.ai updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of C3.ai stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.55. 4,409,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,790. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 1,930 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $45,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in C3.ai by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

