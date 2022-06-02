C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Position Cut by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $108.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.25.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHRW. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

