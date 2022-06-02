Bytecoin Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Bytecoin has a market cap of $12.17 million and approximately $24,615.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.49 or 0.00661220 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001201 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

